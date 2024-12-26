Open Menu

Sharjeel For Timely Completion Of BRT Red Line

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Sharjeel for timely completion of BRT Red Line

The Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressing government's commitment to a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation system in Karachi, on Thursday directed for timely completion of BRT Red Line designed to facilitate thousands of commuters in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressing government's commitment to a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation system in Karachi, on Thursday directed for timely completion of BRT Red Line designed to facilitate thousands of commuters in Karachi.

The senior minister expressed the views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress on the BRT Red Line project. Issues pertaining to progress on construction of the bus depots and terminals, shifting of utilities' lines and other allied works came up for discussion, said a statement issued here.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the BRT Red Line was among the major infrastructure development initiatives for the metropolis and possessed the potential to be a game changer for Karachi commuters. The challenges are addressed to complete the project as per the timeline and further delay in the progress cannot be afforded, he maintained.

The minister instructed the Transport Department to remain in close liaison with the utility service providers and coordinated efforts must be made as to utility services infrastructure and expediting the construction.

The Red Line track stretches along the 26 kilometers' journey, from Malir to BRT junction point at Numaish area and supposed to be the backbone for mass transit in Karachi as a whole, he informed adding that the BRT Red Line has the the potential to carry thousands of passengers each day, hence reducing traffic on the roads.

The CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio briefed the meeting about the progress on the project while international consultants presented recommendations for meeting international standards and resolving encountered challenges.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Traffic Progress Malir From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

10 minutes ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 minutes ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs ..

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangeme ..

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Ta ..

Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch

4 minutes ago
Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia w ..

Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia warns against 'hypotheses'

few seconds
 WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bomb ..

WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment

1 minute ago
 Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Sp ..

Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2024: NGO

1 minute ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound

25 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches internat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurem ..

40 minutes ago
 Certain elements misleading wheat farmers regardin ..

Certain elements misleading wheat farmers regarding wheat price : Spokesperson

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan