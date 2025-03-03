Open Menu

Sharjeel For Timely Completion Of Projects Approved By Content, Production Board

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday issued directives for timely completion of projects approved by the Content and Production Board.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Information Department held at his office.

The meeting was attended by the spokesperson of the Sindh government, Sumeta Afzal Syed, Secretary of Information Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon, Director P&D(Information) Moiz Pirzada, Director of Electronic Media Aziz Hakro, and Director of Films Hizbullah Memon.

The meeting discussed the approved projects of the Content and Production Board, the promotion of important initiatives of the Sindh government, and other key matters.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reviewed the approved projects of the Content and Production Review board and the preparation of content for these projects.

Speaking in the meeting, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the purpose of the Sindh government’s initiatives is to promote the cinema industry and ensure opportunities for new talent in acting, singing, directing, and all other sectors related to the film industry, which will create new employment opportunities.

He instructed that all projects should be completed within the given timeframe and that any unnecessary delays should be avoided.

Sharjeel emphasized that the Sindh government is launching these projects to raise public awareness and highlight its initiatives. All relevant authorities must ensure that these projects are completed with high standards and transparency within the stipulated time.

He further stated that a comprehensive strategy should be implemented for the promotion of government initiatives and public awareness so that the people remain well-informed about the efforts of the Sindh government.

