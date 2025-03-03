Sharjeel For Timely Completion Of Projects Approved By Content, Production Board
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday issued directives for timely completion of projects approved by the Content and Production Board.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Information Department held at his office.
The meeting was attended by the spokesperson of the Sindh government, Sumeta Afzal Syed, Secretary of Information Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon, Director P&D(Information) Moiz Pirzada, Director of Electronic Media Aziz Hakro, and Director of Films Hizbullah Memon.
The meeting discussed the approved projects of the Content and Production Board, the promotion of important initiatives of the Sindh government, and other key matters.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reviewed the approved projects of the Content and Production Review board and the preparation of content for these projects.
Speaking in the meeting, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the purpose of the Sindh government’s initiatives is to promote the cinema industry and ensure opportunities for new talent in acting, singing, directing, and all other sectors related to the film industry, which will create new employment opportunities.
He instructed that all projects should be completed within the given timeframe and that any unnecessary delays should be avoided.
Sharjeel emphasized that the Sindh government is launching these projects to raise public awareness and highlight its initiatives. All relevant authorities must ensure that these projects are completed with high standards and transparency within the stipulated time.
He further stated that a comprehensive strategy should be implemented for the promotion of government initiatives and public awareness so that the people remain well-informed about the efforts of the Sindh government.
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board6 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts Open Court in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
RDMC launches scholarship program for school childrens6 minutes ago
-
Over 8 mln citizens benefited from government services at Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Centers6 minutes ago
-
Portal set up for registration of exams related complaints6 minutes ago
-
NFSR Ministry, ICCBS KU sign agreement to upgrade Federal Pesticide Testing & Reference Laboratory6 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held16 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin cracks down on price hikes during Ramadan, nine butchers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert16 minutes ago
-
Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year16 minutes ago