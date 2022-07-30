Sharjeel greets newly elected office bearers of APP Union

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has greeted the newly elected office bearers of the CBA Union of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sindh.

In his message here on Saturday, the provincial minister said that he congratulates the newly elected president of APP union Salahuddin Abbasi, general secretary Abdul Sattar Qureshi, vice president Shahid Sheikh, joint secretary Dr Sahib Oad, treasurer Faheem Ahmed and information secretary Nisar Sheikh on their success.

The provincial minister has also expressed good wishes for the newly elected members of the managing body, Abdullah Sarohi, Imran Patoli, Faheem Rajpar, Tehmina Soomro, Shiraz Siddiqui, Muhammad Nasir, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Mashooq Chandio.

Sharjeel hoped that the newly elected office bearers of APP union would be able to steer the organization on modern lines by using their experience and capabilities.