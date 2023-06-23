(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of Prince Dawood, Sulaiman Dawood and others in the submarine tragedy.

Sharjeel Memon said 'We share the grief of the Dawood family over the tragic accident'.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant patience to Prince Dawood and Salman Dawood's family.