Sharjeel Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Pak Army Jawans In Tirah Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Sharjeel grieved over martyrdom of Pak Army Jawans in Tirah valley

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Former provincial Information Minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of four Pakistan Army soldiers including Lt. Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider in Tirah Valley during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Sharjeel Memon expressed condolence to the families of Lt.

Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider and other armed forces personnel who embraced martyrdom and prayed for the departed souls.

He said the whole nation is in grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of our heroes who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

Sharjeel Memon paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national security.

He said that the nation will always be indebted to the brave heroes for their eternal sacrifices.

