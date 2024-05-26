Open Menu

Sharjeel Grieves Over Death Of Actor Talat Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Sharjeel grieves over death of actor Talat Hussain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Provincial Senior Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the legend actor Talat Hussain.

According to the spokesman, Minister Sharjeel Memon said Talat Hussain was not only an actor but he was an institution of acting and art.

Late Talat Hussain was our ambassador for culture and art who represented Pakistan everywhere in the world, the senior minister said adding and the services of such actor will always be remembered forever.

He also prayed for the departed soul of Talat Hussain and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

