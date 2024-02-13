(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Former Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Inam has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of MPA elect Eng. Abdul Aziz Junejo, who breathed his last here in Karachi on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said late Junejo was a committed party leader and his death was a great loss for the Pakistan People's Party.

While paying tribute, Sharjeel said the services of late Abdul Aziz Junejo for the party will be remembered forever.

He expressed condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.