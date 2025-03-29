Open Menu

Sharjeel Hands Over Rs 30m Cheque To Adnan Asad For Squash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs. 30 million to Adnan Asad, an official of Sindh Squash.

Addressing a press conference along with Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari and Sindh Squash Association official Adnan Asad, the Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps to promote sports. He said that the organization of the Under-23 Squash Championship would attract players from around the world to Karachi, which would not only contribute to the development of sports but also enhance Pakistan’s positive image on a global scale.

He said that players from 35 countries were participating in the event, including female players from 22 countries. The championship will be broadcast live in 80 countries, showcasing the ideal environment of Pakistan, particularly Karachi, he added.

Memon further said that the Sindh government would continue to support sports and is taking practical steps to promote sports tourism.

He added that the Sindh government has allocated Rs. 30 million for this event to ensure it meets international standards.

He said that a few days ago, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto launched the “iwork4sindh.com” portal, the only platform in Pakistan providing access to both public and private sector job opportunities. So far, 1.4 million people have accessed the portal, with 36,833 applications submitted for over 2,000 jobs.

Memon stated that after COVID-19, the concept of "work from home" was also introduced, along with other services such as food delivery. He said that the CVs of skilled individuals will be available on the portal, enabling private companies to access talented professionals.

He further stated that the Sindh government was striving to provide sports facilities to millions of young people across the province. Promoting a sport like squash will not only raise awareness among the youth but also strengthen Pakistan’s international relations.

Pakistan is a peaceful country and international players are invited to visit and firsthand experience her welcoming atmosphere, he expressed.

