Sharjeel holds meetings to discuss Dumper, Tanker accidents issue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon held meeting with political.parties leaders, Assembly members and representatives of transporters here at Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday and discussed incidents of accidents occured in the city.

The meeting was organized on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Provincial Home minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi, ANP leader Shahi Syed, Jamat Islamic leader Muslim Parvez, MPA Muhammad Farooq and Transporter Dumper Association representative Liaquat Mehsud and others were present in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting expressed regrets over death of a citizen caused by traffic accident at Jail Chowrangi the day earlier. After traffic accidents enraged people set five Tankers on fire.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon addressed the press conference along with leaders of different political parties including MNADr Farooq Sattar and Transporter's representatives and said accidents were not political issue but a an administrative matter therefore not to be politicized.

He said every stakeholder including Sindh Government are concerned about challenges faced by the city.

Sharjeel said Chief Minister had expressed anger over accident happened yesterday and he was assigned duty to hold meeting with all stakeholders.

He said the participants of the meeting agreed to this must be resolved peacefully and no one would be allowed to break the law.

He asked the transporters to ensure that the drivers drive their vehicles carefully to avoid such incidents.

Memon said it was agreed that no one would issue inflammatory statements. He said the 25 people involved in setting fire 5 Tankers were held. He urged the general public to not to listen to those who were spreading hatred.