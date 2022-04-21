Sharjeel Inam Memon appointed as provincial minister

The Sindh Governor on the advice of the Sindh Chief Minister has appointed MPA- Sindh Sahrjeel Inam Memon as the provincial minister with immediate effect

This was stated in a notification issued here on Thursday.