Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasizes training to people for mangoes picking

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Government's focal person on COVID-19 for Hyderabad, MPA, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday emphasized the need of imparting training to local people for picking, packing and transportation of mangoes from orchards to market in order to minimize financial losses to growers and contractors during the season.

Due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19, the daily wage workers who usually come from other provinces for picking mangoes in the season have been restricted to come in Sindh therefore the local people should be trained for the said purpose, he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the growers here at Commissioner's office. The meeting also attended by the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio.

He said Sindh used to produce around 1.7 million tones mangoes of different varieties for which one million daily wage workers usually come from different parts of the country for picking, packing and transportation however, due to COVID-19 this year, they have been restricted to come.

In view of above circumstances, he suggested to divisional and district administrations to contact with local contractors of mango orchards through growers and motivate them to train the local people for picking, packing and transportation of mangoes during the season.

In this regard, he also emphasized the need of formation of a comprehensive policy with strict implementation so that both growers and contractors could not face financial losses during the season.