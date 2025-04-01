Sharjeel Inam Memon Extends Eid-ul-fitr Greetings On Second Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon extended Eid ul fitr greetings to the people of his constituency who meet with him at Rawal House for the second day of Eid.
During the meeting, the people of the constituency apprised Sharjeel Inam Memon about the problems they face.
The provincial minister assured them that every possible effort will be made to resolve their problems on priority basis.
