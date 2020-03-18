Sharjeel Inam Memon for coordinated efforts to implement decisions made for coronavirus threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister's representative to monitor coronavirus situation in Hyderabad MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday directed officers concerned to keep in coordination with each other to face potential coronavirus threat in Hyderabad district.

While chairing a meeting here at Shahbaz hall to review coronavirus situation in the district, former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said though with the grace of Allah almighty coronavirus situation in Hyderabad was under control all arrangements should be made to face any alarming situation arising out of the crisis.

The Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro informed the meeting that 1504 flats of Sindh Labour Department consisting of 3000 beds located at Tando Muhamamad Khan Road, had already been converted into quarantine facility.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has installed four transformers to provide uninterrupted power supply to the quarantine centre for which sum of Rs. 83 million needed for construction of new feeder for the purpose, Ms. Abro said and informed that WASA would provide water through tankers while demand draft had already been submitted for sui gas connection.

The meeting was also informed that one isolation ward for coronavirus patients had already been set up in LU hospital Hyderabad and in case of any emergency all arrangement would be made to set up other isolation wards in private and government hospitals of the city.

Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the district administration that amount of Rs. 83 million would be made available for construction of new feeder to provide electricity supply for quarantine center.

The Superintending Engineer HESCO, Abdul Sattar Soho informed the meeting that after release of required amount feeder would be constructed within 15 days.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the officers concerned to take steps for implementing government decisions about closure of shopping centers, restaurants, hotels and other tea shops.

He requested the HESCO authorities to provide uninterrupted power supply to the citizens during time of cirisis.

Superintending Engineer of HESCO informed the meeting that matter was under consideration and a decision to this effect would be taken in the meeting.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio, ADC-I Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, all Assistant Commissioners of the Hyderabad district were also present in the meeting.