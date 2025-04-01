Sharjeel Inam Memon Offers Eid-ul-fitr Prayer At Rawal House
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers today at his residence, Rawal House, in Tando Jam, Hyderabad.
Later, talking to the media, he extended Eid greetings to the Islamic world, including Pakistan, and emphasized the need to foster understanding, unity, and work towards the country's development.
Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that our religion teaches us the values of unity and solidarity. He emphasized that we should set aside all political and ideological differences and come together for the country's development.
He added that enemy nations seek to weaken Pakistan, but it is our collective responsibility to unite and safeguard our homeland.
He paid tribute to the citizens and security personnel martyred in the recent terrorist incidents and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to their families. He stated that enemy nations seek to create chaos in Pakistan, but through unity, we can collectively thwart their intentions.
Speaking about traffic accidents, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that traffic control is the responsibility of the police. However, dumper and heavy vehicle drivers must exercise greater caution to prevent the loss of precious lives. He noted that despite the availability of pedestrian bridges, many people do not use them, which is a dangerous practice. He urged the public to strictly follow traffic rules to avoid any untoward incidents.
He added that the process of issuing driving licenses will be further tightened to ensure that vehicles do not end up in the hands of untrained drivers.
The Sindh government has increased the number of Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers from two to 24 to improve the transport system, with more centers being established under public-private partnerships. He emphasized that MVI rules will be strictly enforced after Eid.
He criticized those who politicize traffic accidents, stating that this is a civil issue and should not be used for political point-scoring. He added that individuals who have faced political failures in the past are now exploiting these incidents to revive their political standing, which he called a highly regrettable act.
Sharjeel Inam Memon clarified that no new canal has been approved. He stated that the PPP and the Sindh government have always been, and will continue to be, opposed to the construction of any canal on the Indus River.
He urged the Federal government to personally announce that no new canal will be constructed on the Indus River.
In response to a question, he stated that while there should be no injustice under the PECA Act, the law is essential to curb false news and misinformation.
He assured that the Pakistan Peoples Party firmly believes in press freedom and will not allow any journalist to face difficulties.
He extended Eid greetings to the former Prime Minister and founder of PTI and expressed his hope that upon his release, he would engage in positive politics and contribute to the country's development.
