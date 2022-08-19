UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Inam Memon Visits Different Rain-hit Areas In Tando Jam

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday visited the various rain affected areas of Tando Jam and adjoining areas to review the overall situation arising after heavy rainfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday visited the various rain affected areas of Tando Jam and adjoining areas to review the overall situation arising after heavy rainfall.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the minister reviewed overall relief and rescue works being carried out by district administration of Hyderabad.

He also visited different areas including Liaquat Town, Mir Colony, Tando Qaiser, Bahawal Zaunr, Tando Haider, Fateh Chowk, Phulili, Tando Fazal, Tando Alam Marri, Seri and UC Halepoto and inspected overall situation.

The minister directed the concerned officers that they should immediately drain out rainwater from all areas of Tando Jam and Taluka Hyderabad Rural without any delay in order to minimize inconvenience of the public.

He assured the people of PS-63 constituency that rainwater would be drained out immediately from all areas of Tando Jam.

Among others, Chief Engineer Public Health Sikandar Memon, Assistant Commissioner Surhan Aijaz Abro, Chief Officer District Council Shahjahan Panhwar and CMO Tando Jam Abid Wali Khoso were also present during the minister's visit.

