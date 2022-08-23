Sharjeel inaugurates functioning of SSWMB in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Tuesday started garbage collection and disposal services in Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated functioning of the SSWMB here at a ceremony.

Talking to media persons, Sharjeel said earlier the waste management board was supposed to take over the municipal waste disposal affairs in Hyderabad on September 9 but keeping in view the current situation due to heavy rains and uncleanliness, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the board to took responsibilities from August 23.

He said that with the collaboration of Pak Eltish, the work of lifting large heaps of garbage had been started in Hyderabad.

The minister informed that from September 9, the work of collecting garbage from houses and streets would also be started which would be dumped at the landfill site near Lunikot and Mulla Katiyar.

Regarding the current situation of rains, he said there were breaches in the embankments of Rahuki Canal last night and he had to rush there personally and got them filled under his supervision till 4 am.

He said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were visiting all the districts of the province and monitoring the rainfall situation across Sindh while members of provincial cabinets were also in the fields to supervise relief and rescue activities in rain-affected areas.

He said that the situation in Sindh was not good due to heavy rains as urban and rural areas were inundated.

To a question, he said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had asked the Federal government for financial assistance which would be provided to the people who had suffered losses and houses would be constructed for the displaced persons.

He said that rain-affected people were being provided tents and cooked food, adding that encroachments had also been removed to ensure the drainage of rainwater from Latifabad and not only Latifabad but from all urban and rural areas.

MNA Tariq Ali Shah Jamot, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on the 5th consecutive day remained present in the rain-affected areas of District Hyderabad and monitored the situation of rains, drainage work and relief and rescue activities.

During his visit to Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) visited Mir Colony of Tando Jam, Main Tando Jam City, Malakand Chowk, flood relief camp Sharjeel met the affected families and directed the concerned officers to ensure the provision of food and other basic facilities to them.

Besides visiting UC Sanon Gopang, he also visited various villages of Taluka Rural and inspected the drainage of rainwater and other rain-related issues.

The minister visited the village Badar Memon, Pisakhi, Haji Ibrahim and was apprised about the issues of rain-affectees on which he directed the officers to immediately provide tents and cooked food to the displaced persons.