Sharjeel inaugurates queue management system to simplify vehicle registration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) In a bid to streamline the vehicle registration on scientific basis, Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, Wednesday, launched a modern queue management system to simplify vehicle bio-metric registration process.

Sindh Minister for Information, Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated the bio-metric vehicle registration and modern queue management system at the Excise Motor Registration Wing in Civic Center Karachi.

The minister while speaking on this occasion, said that PPP Sindh Government was ensuring the use of modern technology to provide facilities to the people according to the vision of its leadership.

Bio-metric registration and queue management system would provide more convenience to the public as it also offered the facility of getting online booking time for the ease of applicant, he said adding that vehicle registration had been linked with bio-metric system which would help preventing forgery.

He said that the Sindh government was determined to use modern technology in the entire province as it believed that it was the duty of the government to provide a technology based facilitating environment to citizens.

Sharjeel Memon also announced setting up of a separate office for women and said that home service would also be provided to people with nominal service charges.

Responding to questions, he said that action was underway against non-custom paid vehicles and unauthorized number plates while work was in progress to install tracker chips in the motorcycles and it will be functional soon.

The minister, at the occasion, also distributed shields and awards to the best performing officers and staff members of the Excise Department.

Secretary Excise Sindh Salim Rajput, Director General Excise Aurangzeb Akbar Panhwar and other senior officers of Excise and Taxation Department were also present in the inauguration ceremony.