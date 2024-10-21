Open Menu

Sharjeel Lauds Bilawal's Role In Constitutional Amendment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 07:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has paid tributes to Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his efforts on 26th constitutional amendments.

He remarked, "I commend Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for working tirelessly on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The purpose of this amendment is to unite the nation and strengthen the federation.”

The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said, "There is still time for PTI to set aside divisive politics and announce its support for constitutional amendments aimed at the welfare of the nation."

He stated that it was agreed to ensure provincial representation and strengthen the federation through the Charter of Democracy.

"The constitutional amendments under the Charter of Democracy were an important and positive step towards ensuring provincial representation and empowering democratic institutions," he added.

Sharjeel said, "The concept of a Constitutional Court was first proposed by father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to maintain a balance between the judiciary and the legislature."

He said that it was Shaheed Bibi's efforts that led to the inclusion of constitutional courts in the Charter of Democracy and now these courts were being established with the consensus of all parties.

