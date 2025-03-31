Sharjeel Memon calls for unity among all Pakistanis to defeat enemies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, offered Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz here on Monday at his residence, Rawal House, in Tando Jam.

Talking to the media after the prayer he extended Eid greetings to the Islamic world, including Pakistan, and emphasized on the need to foster understanding, unity, and work towards the country's development.

Memon stated that islam taught us the values of unity and solidarity, emphasizing that the nation should rise above all political and ideological differences for the country's development.

He added that enemy countries sought to weaken Pakistan and called for unity among the ranks of all Pakistanis.

He paid tribute to the citizens and security personnel martyred in the recent terrorist incidents and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to their families.

Speaking about the traffic accidents mainly in the metropolis, the Senior Provincial Minister acknowledged that there was a need to ensure that the drivers of the Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV) like dumpers and water tankers ought to exercise greater caution and to follow the rules and regulations.

However, he noted that despite the availability of pedestrian bridges, many people did not use them, terming it a dangerous practice.

Memon urged the public to strictly follow traffic rules to avoid any untoward incidents.

He assured that the process of issuing driving licenses would be further tightened to ensure that vehicles did not end up in the hands of untrained drivers.

He apprised that the Sindh government had increased the number of Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers from 2 to 24 in the province in order to improve the transport system, with more centers being established under public-private partnerships.

"The MVI rules will be strictly enforced after Eid," he said.

The Senior Minister criticized those who politicized traffic accidents, stating that the issue of civil nature should not be used for political point-scoring.

"The individuals who have faced political failures in the past are now exploiting these incidents to revive their political standing which is a highly regrettable act," he asserted.

The minister also extended Eid greetings to the former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and expressed hope that after his release he would engage in positive politics and contribute to the country's development.