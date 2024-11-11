Sharjeel Memon discusses ways to enhance cooperation with UAE envoy

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Monday, discussed ways to strengthen shared values and enhance cooperation in various fields with Consul General of United Arab Emirates in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remethi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Monday, discussed ways to strengthen shared values and enhance cooperation in various fields with Consul General of United Arab Emirates in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remethi.

In the meeting between Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Emirati Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remethi, it was agreed to further promote economic and social development and cooperation, said a statement issued here.

The Sindh Senior Minister, on invitation by the UAE envoy to join his country’s National Day celebrations, assured to celebrate the national day of brotherly Islamic country United Arab Emirates with fraternal enthusiasm.

The CG Al Remethi, said that the UAE government was going to set up free medical camps in various cities for the people of Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon commended the efforts of Arab Emirates for the development of Pakistan, especially Sindh, and said that mutual brotherly relations between the UAE and Sindh span decades, Arab Emirates is our long-time brother country and its efforts for the people of Sindh are vivid and unforgettable.

He said that the people of Emirates have stood by the people of Sindh in every difficult time and UAE investment is playing a significant role in the infrastructure, health and education sector of Sindh.

The provincial government is committed to enhance the partnership for promoting peace and prosperity and deepening these relations, the minister vowed.