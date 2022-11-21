KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has termed Imran Khan's long march call towards Rawalpindi an 'empty slogan.' He said that Imran was heading towards the political end and he (Imran) was now asking for face-saving, said a communique.

The provincial minister further said that earlier the world knew Imran as a cricketer, but now Imran had become infamous as a watch thief all over the world.

He said that while Imran Khan was threatening institutions and political opponents in his speeches and interviews, his (Imran) party leaders were making apologies behind the scenes.