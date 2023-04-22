Sharjeel Memon extends Eid greetings to people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday after offering the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, extended Eid greetings to Kashmiri brethren, army, police personnel, doctors, paramedics and the general public.

Speaking to media persons and the notables at Rawal House, he said the Sindh government had decided to launch a major crackdown against drug dealers and the sale of Manipuri and gutka after Eid so that the society could be cleansed from the menace.

Sharjeel Memon said that the supremacy of the Constitution and its implementation was "important for the integrity and survival of the country".

He said that those who violated the constitution of Pakistan and illegally dissolved the assemblies should be punished.

Sharjeel said that PPP had always believed in working together and making joint decisions for the future of the country.

Criticising the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he claimed that the PTI had harmed the country by taking wrong decisions.

Sindh Secretary for Information Nadeem Rehman Memon and others were also present on the occasion.