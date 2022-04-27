UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Memon Felicitates Bilawal For Taking Oath As Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has congratulated workers of Pakistan Peoples Party on induction of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the federal cabinet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has congratulated workers of Pakistan Peoples Party on induction of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the Federal cabinet.

In a felicitation message on Wednesday, Sharjeel said that induction of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the federal cabinet is victory of democracy, constitution, law and parliament of Pakistan.

The future of Pakistan is very bright, the provincial minister added.

