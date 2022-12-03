UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Memon Felicitates Waqar Mehdi For Being Elected As Senator Unopposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated PPP's Waqar Mehdi for being elected as the senator unopposed and thanked MQM-Pakistan for withdrawing its candidate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated PPP's Waqar Mehdi for being elected as the senator unopposed and thanked MQM-Pakistan for withdrawing its candidate.

He said that it is the continuation of the policy of reconciliation of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

"Pakistan Peoples Party has a majority in Sindh Assembly and Waqar Mehdi would have won it easily," he said, adding "but the vision of the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party is to take everyone together".

The provincial minister said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had brought it's anther political worker to the Upper House of the Parliament.

He called the election of Waqar Mehdi as the senator the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party workers. He said the Pakistan "Peoples Party is a party of workers, laborers, and marginalized segments of society".

