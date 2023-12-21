Open Menu

Sharjeel Memon Files Nomination Papers For PS61

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Sharjeel Memon files nomination papers for PS61

The process of receiving and submitting nomination forms continued on the second day from the candidates who wanted to participate in the upcoming general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The process of receiving and submitting nomination forms continued on the second day from the candidates who wanted to participate in the upcoming general elections.

Former provincial minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon submitted his nomination papers to the RO office to contest the election of provincial assembly constituency PS61, on Thursday.

A large number of party workers also accompanied him on this occasion. Apart from this, former provincial minister and People's Party leader Zahid Ali Bhurguri also submitted nomination forms for national assembly constituency NA-219.

The process of receiving and submitting nomination forms from candidates belonging to different political and religious parties in the respective RO offices was underway. It may be mentioned that PPP leaders Jam Khan Shoro and Tariq Shah Jaamot submitted their nomination papers on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Provincial Assembly May From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-219 PS-61

Recent Stories

Two dead as train hits workers in Slovenia

Two dead as train hits workers in Slovenia

47 seconds ago
 Governor Balochistan contacts IG Police Islamabad, ..

Governor Balochistan contacts IG Police Islamabad, inquire about arrest Baloch p ..

49 seconds ago
 Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

22 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

15 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

13 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

13 minutes ago
Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84 ..

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged ..

13 minutes ago
 HEC record history, taking 3rd position in Nationa ..

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

13 minutes ago
 UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds ..

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

13 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to pr ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to provide door-step educational fa ..

11 minutes ago
 Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commissi ..

Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commission's rules

11 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations ..

ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations; arrests 10

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan