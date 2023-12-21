Sharjeel Memon files nomination papers for PS61

The process of receiving and submitting nomination forms continued on the second day from the candidates who wanted to participate in the upcoming general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The process of receiving and submitting nomination forms continued on the second day from the candidates who wanted to participate in the upcoming general elections.

Former provincial minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon submitted his nomination papers to the RO office to contest the election of provincial assembly constituency PS61, on Thursday.

A large number of party workers also accompanied him on this occasion. Apart from this, former provincial minister and People's Party leader Zahid Ali Bhurguri also submitted nomination forms for national assembly constituency NA-219.

The process of receiving and submitting nomination forms from candidates belonging to different political and religious parties in the respective RO offices was underway. It may be mentioned that PPP leaders Jam Khan Shoro and Tariq Shah Jaamot submitted their nomination papers on Wednesday.