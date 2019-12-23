UrduPoint.com
Sharjeel Memon Gets Interim Bail In Sindh Roshan Program Scandal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Sharjeel Memon gets interim bail in Sindh Roshan program scandal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved the pre-arrest bail plea of PPP leader Sharjeel Memon in Sindh Roshan Program and granted him bail till January 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved the pre-arrest bail plea of PPP leader Sharjeel Memon in Sindh Roshan Program and granted him bail till January 1.

The Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez approved the bail and ordered NAB not to arrest Sharjeel Memon in the matter till January 1.

The court approved the bail against Rs 0.5 million surety bonds.

The court also issued notices to NAB and asked for reply till January 1 in the matter.

