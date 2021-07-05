UrduPoint.com
Sharjeel Memon Granted Interim Bail In Sindh Roshan Program Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sharjeel Memon granted interim bail in Sindh Roshan Program case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted the interim bail of former Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and stopped NAB from arresting him in a reference pertaining to corruption in Sindh Roshan Program.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Baber Sattar heard the bail petition filed by Sharjeel Memon.

The petition adopted the stance that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had served a call up notice to Sharjeel Inam and summoned him on July 6, in NAB Rawalpindi office.

The petition said that there was a risk of his arrest as he appeared before NAB. The arrest would be a violation of basic human rights, it further added.

The petitioner prayed the court to grant pre arrest bail to former provincial minister and stop NAB from arresting him.

The court granted the bail till first week of August and sought comments from NAB along with the case record.

Sharjeel was accused of receiving kick backs in project and causing loss to national kitty.

