Sharjeel Memon granted pre-arrest bail in Sindh Roshan Programme case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in Sindh Roshan Programme graft case.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani heard the pre-arrest bail petition of PPP leader connected with fake accounts scam.

At the outset of hearing, the bench asked the NAB officials that why they wanted to arrest the accused when he was cooperating with the department in investigation process.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct complete investigation in the case and prove its charges against the accused before the trial court. Was it necessary to disrespect someone by arresting before the trial, he inquired.

The chief justice said one's basic rights could not be curbed after arresting him. The NAB investigation officers did not finish investigation before arresting the accused, he said adding that the NAB headquarters should take actions against incompetent officers.

Chief justice asked in how many NAB cases the accused were given 14-year imprisonment sentence by the trial court.

Sharjeel Memon's laywer Latif Khosa contented the court that his client was arrested in October 2017 and later released in June 2019 in another case.

The chief justice asked that when investigation was started against the accused.

To this NAB prosecutor said inquiry against Memon was initiated in 2016 which turned into investigation in 2017.

The chief justice said then why the anti-graft body did not complete its investigation in Sindh Roshan Programme case against the accused.

Whether the investigation officers were incompetent, he asked.

The NAB prosecutor informed the bench that his department had arrested director general of Rural Development Authority (RDA) Sindh in September 2019 in the same case who had confessed to receive bribe worth Rs90 million from the project contractor out of which Rs77 millions were allegedly given to Memon.

On a query by the court, the NAB official said the cheques on the name of Sharjeel Memon were deposited in fake accounts.

To this, the chief justice said if this was so then the investigation was completed and NAB should have filed a reference against the accused.

The NAB prosecutor said an accused could be arrested when the department find solid evidence against him.

To this, the chief justice said the anti-graft body even then could not arrest the one.

Justice Minallah asked that whether this amount was given to Sharjeel Memon after withdrawal from fake accounts.

The NAB official said the money was withdrawn in the shape of cash after this no one knew where it was sent.

NAB prosecutor said Ishfaq Laghari who was an employee of Omni Group had taken cheque from the accused and deposited it into fake accounts.

The chief justice said accused Laghari was a proclaimed offender and added how the NAB could connect him with Memon before his arrest. Whether, Memon could be arrested on this assumption, he asked NAB.

After this, the court granted bail to Memon against surety bonds and disposed of the petition.