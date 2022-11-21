UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Memon Greets Nation On Establishment Of Loss, Damages Funding Mechanism At COP27

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Sharjeel Memon greets nation on establishment of loss, damages funding mechanism at COP27

Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday greeted the entire nation on the establishment of the "Loss and Damages" funding mechanism at COP 27 conference and said COP 27 recognized Pakistan's case due to the sustained efforts and hard work of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday greeted the entire nation on the establishment of the "Loss and Damages" funding mechanism at COP 27 conference and said COP 27 recognized Pakistan's case due to the sustained efforts and hard work of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room here, Sharjeel said that the 27th U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP27, has established a funding mechanism to compensate vulnerable nations for "Loss and Damages" from climate-induced disasters, which was a very important global issue.

He said the foreign minister was fighting the case of flood victims at the global level, whose stance had been recognized by the world.

Memon welcomed the initiative of COP 27 conference and said that it will benefit developing countries and the damages caused by climate change can be remedied to some extent.

He said that the Sindh Cabinet had fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 4,000 per 40 kilograms. This initiative has encouraged wheat farmers, which will increase wheat production and make Pakistan self-sufficient in wheat in the upcoming wheat season, he added.

He said that from today the survey work has started in the flood affected areas by the Sindh government.

He said that Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has strictly instructed that all the farmers who are growing wheat should be given Rs 5000 each per acre immediately.

He said that special attention is being paid to the construction of houses and the houses of more than two million victims will be constructed.

Sharjeel said that former prime minister Imran Khan has caused irreparable damage to the country and the flood victims for his personal interests. Even today millions of rain and flood victims are waiting for help, he said.

The minister said that Imran Khan made allegations against the Prime Minister, Interior Minister and institutions on the long march attack case for which he should be held accountable and action should be taken against him under Article 6.

To a question, Sharjeel said that the Sindh government has suspended DC Matiari and reportedly involved officials adding that a high-level investigation committee has been formed besides arrests have also been made in this case and action will be taken against the responsible ones.

When asked about the Sehwan accident, he said that a sad incident has taken place. The National Highway Authority has also suspended the negligent officers, he responded.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Accident Attack Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister World Article 6 Flood Interior Minister Long March Price Matiari Colombian Peso NHA Murad Ali Shah All From Government Cabinet Wheat Million Sad

Recent Stories

Iranian President Congratulates Kazakh President o ..

Iranian President Congratulates Kazakh President on Reelection

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

5 minutes ago
 Risk of nuclear accident looms over Ukraine plant

Risk of nuclear accident looms over Ukraine plant

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to release Pervez Musharraf's ..

Supreme Court orders to release Pervez Musharraf's attacker Rana Tanveer

6 minutes ago
 National Assembly body dissatisfies over non-final ..

National Assembly body dissatisfies over non-finalisation of Muridke library inq ..

6 minutes ago
 NASA's Orion Spacecraft Makes Moon Flyby

NASA's Orion Spacecraft Makes Moon Flyby

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.