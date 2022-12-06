Sharjeel Memon hands over annual grant cheques to press clubs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon handed over annual grants cheques to Sukkur and Mirpurkhas Press Clubs as well as Sukkur Union of Journalists.

The provincial minister presented Rs. 5 million each to the Sukkur Press Club, Mirpurkhas Press Club, and Sukkur Union of Journalists.

The cheques of Sukkur Press Club and Sukkur Union of Journalists were received by PFUJ Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan, President SUJ Saleem Sahito and President Sukkur Press Club Shahzad Tabani. President MirpurKhas Press club Nazeer Panhwar, Atif Baloch General Secretary, Shaukat Panhwar and Wahid Pehlwani members Governing Body received the cheque for Press Club Mirpurkhas.