UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Memon Hands Over Annual Grant Cheques To Press Clubs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sharjeel Memon hands over annual grant cheques to press clubs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon handed over annual grants cheques to Sukkur and Mirpurkhas Press Clubs as well as Sukkur Union of Journalists.

The provincial minister presented Rs. 5 million each to the Sukkur Press Club, Mirpurkhas Press Club, and Sukkur Union of Journalists.

The cheques of Sukkur Press Club and Sukkur Union of Journalists were received by PFUJ Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan, President SUJ Saleem Sahito and President Sukkur Press Club Shahzad Tabani. President MirpurKhas Press club Nazeer Panhwar, Atif Baloch General Secretary, Shaukat Panhwar and Wahid Pehlwani members Governing Body received the cheque for Press Club Mirpurkhas.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Million

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.