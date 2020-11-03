UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjeel Memon Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Sharjeel Memon inaugurates anti-polio drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly Member and former provincial Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon Tuesday formally inaugurated 6- day anti-polio campaign, which actually kicked off a day earlier in Hyderabad district.

Sharjeel Memon along with District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan inaugurated polio eradication campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children at Sindh Govt hospital Preetabad.

Sharjeel Memon along with officers of district administration and health department visited Preetabad hospital for inauguration of the campaign during which 290,771 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

According to the figures released by health officials, total 1229 teams under supervision of 12 Taluka officers and 83 UC Medical Officers would immunize 0.290 million children in all four talukas of district Hyderabad during six days campaign.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Polio Hyderabad All Government Million

Recent Stories

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

35 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

36 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

50 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.