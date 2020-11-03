Sharjeel Memon inaugurates anti-polio drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly Member and former provincial Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon Tuesday formally inaugurated 6- day anti-polio campaign, which actually kicked off a day earlier in Hyderabad district.

Sharjeel Memon along with District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan inaugurated polio eradication campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children at Sindh Govt hospital Preetabad.

Sharjeel Memon along with officers of district administration and health department visited Preetabad hospital for inauguration of the campaign during which 290,771 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

According to the figures released by health officials, total 1229 teams under supervision of 12 Taluka officers and 83 UC Medical Officers would immunize 0.290 million children in all four talukas of district Hyderabad during six days campaign.