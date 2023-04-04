Close
Sharjeel Memon Pays Tributes To Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Sharjeel Memon pays tributes to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary which was observed here on Tuesday.

He said that 4th April is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

The minister said the family of Shaheed Bhutto and the entire nation were still waiting for justice in the judicial killing of the great leader despite the passage of 44 years.

The minister said, 'Was it the fault of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that he laid the foundation of the nuclear program of the country? Was it the fault of Z.

A. Bhutto that he gave a unanimous constitution to the country? Was it the fault of him to bring back 93,000 prisoners of war from Indian prisons in an honourable manner?' He further said why the judiciary had no time for the reference forwarded by former President Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure in power.

Sharjeel Memon asked whether the reference pertaining to the judicial killing of Shaheed Bhutto is not admissible.

