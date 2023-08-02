Sharjeel Memon presides 10th meeting of SMTA board

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, presiding over the 10th board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA),approved the decisions taken in the previous board meeting.

The significant decision taken in the meeting was the consideration of providing subsidies for the People's Bus Service, following the approval given by the provincial cabinet.

In a remarkable step towards empowering women, the board decided to initiate training programs for women drivers, specifically for women-only pink buses. With this decision, women drivers will operate pink buses exclusively for female passengers, enhancing the sense of safety and convenience during women's travel.

The board discussed the feasibility studies for the second phase of the People's Bus Service, which includes the addition of 500 buses, as well as the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service.

During the meeting, the progress in the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was also brought under consideration.

The Sindh government aims to expedite the completion of the Red Line BRT to ensure that the public can soon benefit from this modern transportation system.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, P&D representative Sikandar Shaikh, and CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Paliju.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that empowering women in all fields is the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The inclusion of female bus drivers will not only promote gender equality but also strengthen the sense of safety and security during women's commutes.

He said that the implementation of the second phase of the People's Bus Service is expected to significantly reduce travel problems for the people, bringing relief and convenience to the public.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service will not only create a positive environmental impact but also generate new employment opportunities.

He said the Sindh government's determination to expedite the completion of the Red Line BRT project reflects their dedication to improving public transportation and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens.