Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Information and Transportation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon suffered some cardiac complications at his residence and was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Information and Transportation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon suffered some cardiac complications at his residence and was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here on Saturday.

The hospital sources informed that after the medical examination, it surfaced that Memon had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The doctors found 2 arteries of his heart clogged owing to which angioplasty was performed and 2 stents were placed in the arteries.

The doctors said after the procedure Memon was recovering and would be discharged from the hospital after the recovery.