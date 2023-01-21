UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Memon Suffers Heart Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

Sindh Information and Transportation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon suffered some cardiac complications at his residence and was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Information and Transportation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon suffered some cardiac complications at his residence and was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here on Saturday.

The hospital sources informed that after the medical examination, it surfaced that Memon had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The doctors found 2 arteries of his heart clogged owing to which angioplasty was performed and 2 stents were placed in the arteries.

The doctors said after the procedure Memon was recovering and would be discharged from the hospital after the recovery.

Related Topics

Sindh From

Recent Stories

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Fi ..

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final on Sunday

5 minutes ago
 CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

5 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban li ..

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

5 minutes ago
 Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel w ..

Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel win

1 minute ago
 Chairman NHA visits Balochistan highways to ensure ..

Chairman NHA visits Balochistan highways to ensure smooth traffic flow

1 minute ago
 Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in L ..

Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in LHC school secure pre-arrest ba ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.