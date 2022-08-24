UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Memon Supervises Work To Plug Canal Breach

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Sharjeel Memon supervises work to plug canal breach

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person Rain Emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon reached the site of the breach in Rahuki Distributary on Wednesday and immediately got it plugged.

Sharjeel Memon supervised the work to plug the breach with the help of heavy machinery, irrigation staff and local people.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Memon also directed the irrigation authorities to closely monitor the Rahuki and Husri Distributaries.

He said that in the situation caused by the recent extraordinary rains, the protection of the lives and property of the people was the top priority of the government and it will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, provincial minister also visited different areas of the district and reviewed rain situation.

He asked the district administration to provide relief to the rain hit people and cooked food should be provided to them.

