Sharjeel Memon takes oath as provincial minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday administered oath to Sharjeel Inam Memon as a provincial minister of Sindh at Governor House.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present in the oath taking ceremony.

Sindh Ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Gianchand EsranI, Syed Sardar Shah, Ijaz Jakhrani, Special Assistants and provincial secretaries also attended the ceremony.

The oath taking ceremony, earlier, began with the recitation from Holy Quran.

Sindh Chief Secretary presided over the event.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated Sharjeel Memon for taking oath as the provincial minister.