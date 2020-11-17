Sharjeel Memon tests positive for Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon tested positive for Covid-19, the reports said on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Memon who tested positive for Coronavirus went into self-isolation and abandoned all his activities and engagements.

He is the second prominent figure after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who tested positive for Covid-19 and went in self-isolation at home.

Many other politicians including Farooq Sattar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ali Zaidi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sheikh Rasheed, Musadik Malik, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Marriyum Auragnzeb, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Imran Ismail, Saeed Ghani, Kamran Bangash and Zahoor Buledi contracted Coronavirus.

Pakistan recorded 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 2050 new cases during last 24 hours.