UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjeel Memon Tests Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:53 AM

Sharjeel Memon tests positive for Covid-19

The politician isolated himself at home and abandoned his all activities and engagements after he was diagnosed with the virus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon tested positive for Covid-19, the reports said on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Memon who tested positive for Coronavirus went into self-isolation and abandoned all his activities and engagements.

He is the second prominent figure after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who tested positive for Covid-19 and went in self-isolation at home.

Many other politicians including Farooq Sattar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ali Zaidi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sheikh Rasheed, Musadik Malik, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Marriyum Auragnzeb, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Imran Ismail, Saeed Ghani, Kamran Bangash and Zahoor Buledi contracted Coronavirus.

Pakistan recorded 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 2050 new cases during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Sharjeel Memon Hamza Shahbaz Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Shah Mehmood Qureshi Farooq Sattar Qamar Zaman Kaira Murad Ali Shah All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HRCP observes GB polls

45 seconds ago

Balochistan govt announces winter vacations from D ..

16 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million

25 minutes ago

Pakistan records 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

39 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mi ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.