Sharjeel Memon visits NADRA registration Center Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the registration center of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the flood affected people in Tandojam here on Monday.

The minister reviewed the process of registration of the flood affected people for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He asked the people lining up for the registration if they were facing any difficulties in the process.

Memon reiterated that the Federal government was providing Rs 25,000 to all the affected families in Sindh.

"We won't allow anyone to illegally deduct any amount from these funds," he assured.

He advised the women who were at the center not to provide their National Identity Cards (NICs) to the agents for withdrawal of the cash under BISP.

The minister on the occasion directed the NADRA center's in charge to facilitate the women who were lining up for the registration at the center.