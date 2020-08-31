Sharjeel Memon visits rain affected areas to review dewatering process

The Member Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday visited different rain affected areas of Hyderabad city and Latifabad and reviewed rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Member Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday visited different rain affected areas of Hyderabad city and Latifabad and reviewed rain situation.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Memon directed officers concerned to keep all pumping stations functional for dewatering low lying areas of the city and Latifabad so that rain water could immediately be drained out.

PPP MPA asked the HESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city till completion of dewatering work in low lying areas so that people could not face any inconvenience during rains.

The Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Muzafar Memon and officers of other concerned departments were accompanied with the member Sindh Assembly during his visit to different areas of the city.