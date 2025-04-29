Sharjeel Memon Welcomes CCI Decision On Canals
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Sindh's Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has welcomed the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decision to reject the controversial canal project, calling it a victory for Pakistan.
He said this is not a defeat or victory for any individual, but a victory for Pakistan. He stated that the decision represents a triumph for the principles of constitutional supremacy, national unity, and justice.
He added that today, every Pakistani can feel proud that we have recognized each other's rights and further strengthened our unity.
The Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always strived for the strengthening of the federation, the protection of provincial rights, and the prosperity of the people. He said that the decision of the Council of Common Interests marks a successful milestone in the struggle to safeguard the water rights of the people of Sindh province.
Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this success is the result of the collective consciousness of the people of Sindh, the wise leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the tireless efforts of the Sindh government.
He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken a clear and unwavering stance that the water of Sindh belongs to the people of Sindh, and there can be no compromise on this.
Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of Sindh, on the rejection of the controversial water project and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always placed the interests of the people of the province above all political expediencies.
He said that today, it has been proven once again that the PPP is the force that truly represents the aspirations of the people.
