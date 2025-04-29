Sharjeel Memon Welcomes CCI Decision On Canals
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Sindh's Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has welcomed the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decision to reject the controversial canal project, calling it a victory for Pakistan.
He said this is not a defeat or victory for any individual, but a victory for Pakistan. He stated that the decision represents a triumph for the principles of constitutional supremacy, national unity, and justice.
He added that today, every Pakistani can feel proud that we have recognized each other's rights and further strengthened our unity.
The Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always strived for the strengthening of the federation, the protection of provincial rights, and the prosperity of the people. He said that the decision of the Council of Common Interests marks a successful milestone in the struggle to safeguard the water rights of the people of Sindh province.
Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this success is the result of the collective consciousness of the people of Sindh, the wise leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the tireless efforts of the Sindh government.
He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken a clear and unwavering stance that the water of Sindh belongs to the people of Sindh, and there can be no compromise on this.
Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of Sindh, on the rejection of the controversial water project and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always placed the interests of the people of the province above all political expediencies.
He said that today, it has been proven once again that the PPP is the force that truly represents the aspirations of the people.
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals6 minutes ago
-
NA panel reviews SAFRON performance, local bodies’ devolution in AJK6 minutes ago
-
India used to allege Pakistan for own political, electoral gains: Former Foreign Secretary6 minutes ago
-
Open court held at FBR Dera office to resolve traders’ tax-related issues6 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown in Haro River, Haripur6 minutes ago
-
Health dept holds awareness walk26 minutes ago
-
3-member bike lifters’ gang busted, 20 motorcycles recovered26 minutes ago
-
Peshawar police honours wounded heroes in special ceremony36 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender underway in Kurram as 979 bunkers demolished36 minutes ago
-
Distt admin gears up for emergency preparedness36 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister, Saudi ambassador see off first Hajj flight under ‘Road to Makkah’ in ..36 minutes ago
-
DC approves 5 official cattle markets; no animal sales allowed outside designated markets46 minutes ago