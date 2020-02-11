The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon till March 3, in Sindh Roshan Program corruption case

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz, conducted hearing on interim bail petition of Memon in graft case.

During course of proceeding, the chief justice asked if the accused was coordinating with the investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to this the prosecutor answered in 'yes'.

After this, the bench extended the interim bail of Sharjeel Memon and adjourned hearing ofthe case.