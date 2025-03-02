Sharjeel Memon's Son Complains To FIA Against Youtube Channel For Defamation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Rawal Memon, son of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, has lodged a complaint with the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with regard to defamatory content against him circulated in connection with Mustafa Amir murder case of Karachi.
According to his written complaint, a Youtube channel named D Awami Show uploaded a 17 minutes 45 seconds long video in which Memon's name was being associated with a racket of drug dealers who were part of the nexus of Amir and Armaghan Qureshi.
The complainant maintained that the allegation of his links with the racket had been made without an iota of evidence.
He said the channel was operated by Hanif Dawani who also shared the same video on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Memon blamed Dawani for deliberately maligning his character to bring him disrepute with malicious intent.
