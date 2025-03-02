Open Menu

Sharjeel Memon's Son Complains To FIA Against Youtube Channel For Defamation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Sharjeel Memon's son complains to FIA against Youtube channel for defamation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Rawal Memon, son of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, has lodged a complaint with the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with regard to defamatory content against him circulated in connection with Mustafa Amir murder case of Karachi.

According to his written complaint, a Youtube channel named D Awami Show uploaded a 17 minutes 45 seconds long video in which Memon's name was being associated with a racket of drug dealers who were part of the nexus of Amir and Armaghan Qureshi.

The complainant maintained that the allegation of his links with the racket had been made without an iota of evidence.

He said the channel was operated by Hanif Dawani who also shared the same video on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Memon blamed Dawani for deliberately maligning his character to bring him disrepute with malicious intent.

Recent Stories

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

4 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

4 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

4 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

4 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

4 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

5 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

5 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

5 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan