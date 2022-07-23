UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel, Murtaza For Suo Motu Against PTI Goons Climbing Over Apex Court's Wall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Sharjeel, Murtaza for suo motu against PTI goons climbing over apex court's wall

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab have urged the Supreme Court to take a suo motu notice of climbing over a wall of apex court Lahore's registry by PTI goons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab have urged the Supreme Court to take a suo motu notice of climbing over a wall of apex court Lahore's registry by PTI goons.

In a joint press conference at Frere Hall on Saturday, they said that PTI goons tried to climb over the apex court wall Friday night.

"We condemn it", they said, adding that the apex cout should take its notice. They said that the apex court should also listen to the petition of PTI by forming a full court bench and decide it.

According to a communique issued here, Sharjeel Memon and Murtaza Wahab alleged that PTI captain was instilling hatred in the minds of the people across the country and urged the Supreme Court to also notice of it, too.

They alleged that Imran Khan's motive was to keep under pressure the court, establishment and election commission for his gains.

Sharjeel claimed that foreign funding case was very important. It was not possible that there would be a separate law for PTI and another for others, he added.

