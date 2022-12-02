UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Offers Condolence On Imran Aslam's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Sharjeel offers condolence on Imran Aslam's demise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday expressed profound grief over demise of President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam.

The minister in a statement issued here, condoled with family members of Imran Aslam and all his colleagues at Geo and Jang Group and prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the soul of the deceased and patience to the bereaved family.

Sharjeel Memon commended valuable journalistic services of Imran Aslam and said that his work as an editor was exemplary and his services as President of Jang Geo Group were imitable.

He said that Imran Aslam had profound creative abilities and his writings and plays were the highest example of creativity.

Related Topics

Sindh Information Minister Imran Aslam Family All

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.