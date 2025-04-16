Sharjeel, Party Leaders Reviewed Arrangements For April 18 Public Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM
Preparations are in full gear for the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) public meeting scheduled for April 18 at Hatri Bypass in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Preparations are in full gear for the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) public meeting scheduled for April 18 at Hatri Bypass in Hyderabad. On Wednesday evening, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon conducted a detailed visit to the venue to inspect the arrangements. He was accompanied by SSP Adeel Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon and other officials from relevant departments.
During the visit, officials briefed the minister on key aspects including security protocols, traffic management, designated routes and other logistical necessities related to the event.
Sharjeel Memon closely examined the arrangements and issued clear instructions, emphasizing that no negligence will be tolerated during the public gathering. "Every measure must be taken to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the public meeting," he directed.
Meanwhile, key PPP leaders including provincial general secretary Waqar Mehdi, Information Secretary Aajiz Dhamrah, MNA Syed Tariq Hussain Shah Jamot, Waseem Rajput and others also visited the venue.
They reviewed the stage setup and audience area, later expressing satisfaction with the preparations.
