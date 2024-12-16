Sharjeel pays homage to APS martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while paying homage to the martyrs of the APS tragedy, has said that December 16 is a black day in the history of Pakistan, which can never be forgotten. December 16, 2014, is etched in our hearts as a day of unimaginable sorrow.

In his message on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the APS Peshawar tragedy, he said that the courage of the parents, teachers, and students affected by the APS tragedy inspires us to fight against oppression.

He said our resolve to eradicate terrorism and extremism, as a nation, was ironclad. Through sacrifice, reforms, and steps such as the National Action Plan, we have shown progress in fighting terrorism.

"We have to keep striving tirelessly for a peaceful and secure future of our children and future generations", he added.