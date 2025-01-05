Open Menu

Sharjeel Pays Homage To PPP Founder On His Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while paying tribute to the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 96th birth anniversary, said that the Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, envisioned a prosperous, democratic, and sovereign Pakistan.

He provided the nation with its first unanimous constitution and initiated the nuclear program to ensure the country's invincible defense.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that empowering workers, farmers, and backward classes and individuals is clear proof of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s selfless commitment to the people.

He rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan on the global stage.

He stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari have steadfastly carried forward the legacy of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Bibi. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has continued to address the challenges facing the nation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that President Asif Ali Zardari’s efforts in strengthening the federation, empowering the provinces, and promoting consensus politics through the 18th Amendment are part of the legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Every member of the Pakistan Peoples Party continues to strive for democracy, justice, and the rights of the people, guided by the ideals of the leader of the people, he added.

