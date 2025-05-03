Sharjeel Pays Tributes To Journalists On World Press Freedom Day
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that freedom of expression and independent journalism are essential pillars of democracy.
"The Pakistan Peoples Party has consistently advocated for freedom of expression and the preservation of democratic values. Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, the Sindh government has taken several concrete measures to uphold the rights of journalists."
In his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh is the first province to formally enact legislation for the protection of journalists. "The establishment of the Sindh Information Commission marks a significant milestone in ensuring the public’s right to access information."
Through the Journalist Welfare Fund, the Sindh government has made it possible to extend financial assistance to deserving journalists and their families,he added.
He said that the government pays tribute to all journalists, who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of truth and justice.
The Sindh government has always championed the cause of freedom of expression, and this struggle will continue unwaveringly, he added and said we envision a Pakistan where every journalist can work freely, securely, and with dignity.
Describing media freedom as essential to the survival of democracy and the voice of the people, the Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Media freedom, the preservation of democracy, and amplifying the voice of the people are central to our mission.
He referred to the tensions and war-like situation between Pakistan and India, stating that during times when the enemy attempted to spread false narratives, the Pakistani media stood firm in delivering the truth to the public. The media not only responded effectively to the enemy's disinformation but also played a crucial role in maintaining the nation's morale.
He said that Pakistani journalists, through responsible reporting during times of conflict, proved that they are not merely observers but defenders of the nation.
The Pakistani media effectively projected the country’s stance on the global stage, while media houses set a remarkable example of patriotism in safeguarding national unity and security.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA delegation meets Senate Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel pays tributes to journalists on World Press Freedom Day2 minutes ago
-
BJP, Congress exchange barbs over ongoing situation12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis; expresses grave concerns over India’s provocative actions22 minutes ago
-
Noted religious, political leader Professor Sajid Mir dies after heart attack22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 190,200 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
SALU Awards Rs 3.45 Million in Scholarships32 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM condoles death of Javed Shah's Mother32 minutes ago
-
Huzaifa Rehman vows to counter India's malicious propaganda globally32 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah warns of war dangers, says Muslim identity under attack in India32 minutes ago
-
Indian terrorism being condemned globally: Mushaal Mullick42 minutes ago
-
Social media account of Tarar also blocked in India42 minutes ago