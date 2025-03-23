Sharjeel Pays Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on the historic occasion of Pakistan Day, felicitated to the people of the country.
He said that this is the day when father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and other great leaders laid foundation of Pakistan.
Sharjeel said that Pakistan is the result of countless sacrifices made by our ancestors.
He emphasized that today is a day to renew our commitment to unity and to confront the challenges facing Pakistan.
He also urged everyone to contribute to the country's development by following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam.
