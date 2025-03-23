Open Menu

Sharjeel Pays Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Sharjeel pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on the historic occasion of Pakistan Day, felicitated to the people of the country.

He said that this is the day when father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and other great leaders laid foundation of Pakistan.

Sharjeel said that Pakistan is the result of countless sacrifices made by our ancestors.

He emphasized that today is a day to renew our commitment to unity and to confront the challenges facing Pakistan.

He also urged everyone to contribute to the country's development by following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

20 minutes ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

2 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

3 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan